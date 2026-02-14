Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hanover Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,917 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

