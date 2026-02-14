LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $35,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,687,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 79.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

