BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $223.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

