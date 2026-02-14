Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

