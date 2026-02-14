AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Up 64.2% in January

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,116,583 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 680,111 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,316,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,316,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AMPG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.96. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AmpliTech Group, Inc is a design, development and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance RF and microwave components and subsystems. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering ruggedized solutions for demanding applications in defense, aerospace, satellite communications and industrial test and measurement. AmpliTech’s products are engineered to meet stringent military and commercial standards, making them well-suited for mission-critical environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, frequency converters and integrated assemblies.

