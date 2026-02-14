Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations by $0.03, which sparked analyst upgrades and helped push the shares to a 52-week high after the print. Read More.

MAS opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

