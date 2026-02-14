BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $26.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after buying an additional 616,717 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 478,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,851,000 after acquiring an additional 437,794 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after acquiring an additional 427,736 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $373.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $382.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

