Corning Incorporated $GLW Position Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $36,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Stock Up 1.5%

Corning stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.