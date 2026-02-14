Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells $1,552,300.00 in Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) CEO Clayton Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4%

Oracle stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.