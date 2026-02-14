Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Director Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,708. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.85. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Here are the key news stories impacting Digi International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results & guidance — Digi beat consensus on both revenue ($122.46M vs. ~$115.9M) and EPS (reported $0.56), and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.590, supporting the growth story. MarketBeat: DGII earnings & guidance

Q3 results & guidance — Digi beat consensus on both revenue ($122.46M vs. ~$115.9M) and EPS (reported $0.56), and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.590, supporting the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — Multiple funds (e.g., Geneva Capital, NY State Teachers) have increased stakes recently, suggesting durable demand from long?term holders. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings summary

Institutional accumulation — Multiple funds (e.g., Geneva Capital, NY State Teachers) have increased stakes recently, suggesting durable demand from long?term holders. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative — coverage highlighting Digi’s IoT/edge networking innovation supports thematic investor interest in the company’s market positioning. KalkineMedia: Drives innovation

Market narrative — coverage highlighting Digi’s IoT/edge networking innovation supports thematic investor interest in the company’s market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is reported as effectively zero in recent snapshots, so there’s little immediate short?selling pressure or short?covering dynamics expected.

Short interest is reported as effectively zero in recent snapshots, so there’s little immediate short?selling pressure or short?covering dynamics expected. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — several price?target raises and buy ratings coexist with some cautious shops; the consensus remains near a “Hold” with an average target around ~$49.80. MarketBeat: analyst coverage

Analyst mix — several price?target raises and buy ratings coexist with some cautious shops; the consensus remains near a “Hold” with an average target around ~$49.80. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade — Zacks moved DGII from “hold” to “strong sell,” which can trigger near?term selling by followers of that research. Zacks downgrade

Zacks downgrade — Zacks moved DGII from “hold” to “strong sell,” which can trigger near?term selling by followers of that research. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several officers and a director sold shares this week (VP/CIO James Freeland, VP David H. Sampsell, Director Satbir Khanuja), representing meaningful reductions in individual positions; aggregated insider liquidity can weigh on short?term sentiment even if routine for personal diversification. Freeland SEC filing Sampsell SEC filing Khanuja SEC filing

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

