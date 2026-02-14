Mark Gary Sells 10,248 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Gary sold 10,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $2,263,065.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,144.01. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Gary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, February 11th, Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $226.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 254,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post?earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic?value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post?earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic?value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short?term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short?term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near?term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near?term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short?term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.