RMR Wealth Builders Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: High?profile institutional support: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a multi?billion dollar stake, signaling confidence in Meta’s AI pivot and likely attracting other institutional interest. Ackman stake

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total value of $342,869.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,702.62. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total transaction of $358,602.40. Following the sale, the director owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,330.36. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 24,530 shares of company stock worth $15,150,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $639.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $657.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

