Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Roku Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $90.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. Roku has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,286.48. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $353,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,245.32. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $24,224,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

