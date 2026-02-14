BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Exelon has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,457,000 after buying an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 32.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,494 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex?dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex?dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220?mile, 765?kV transmission line co?sponsored with NextEra, supporting long?term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220?mile, 765?kV transmission line co?sponsored with NextEra, supporting long?term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long?term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long?term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near?term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near?term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest note — Recent short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short?interest note — Recent short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

