Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lyft by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $148,333.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,573. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $29,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,129.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zephirin Group upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Lyft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.98.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

