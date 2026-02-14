Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eisai Co, Ltd. is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1941 by Toyoji Naito, Eisai focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of prescription medicines and related healthcare products. The company emphasizes neuroscience and oncology as core therapeutic areas and invests in both small-molecule and biologic research to address unmet medical needs.

Among its well-known products, Eisai developed and markets Aricept (donepezil), a widely used treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, and LENVIMA (lenvatinib), an oncology therapy for several tumor types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.