Robert Mills Sells 62,950 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSCO opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Positive Sentiment: Board & capital return: Tractor Supply raised its quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a ~4.3% increase) and appointed Sonia Syngal to the board — a signal of shareholder return focus that typically supports income?oriented buyers. Read More.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

