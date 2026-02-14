Alissa Vickery Sells 1,701 Shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPAY opened at $337.65 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $386.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Corpay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

