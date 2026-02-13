Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Insider Thomas Heineman Purchases 12,132 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Heineman purchased 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,749.14. This represents a 7.77% increase in their position.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

