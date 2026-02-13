Short Interest in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Increases By 352.9%

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 177,621 shares, an increase of 352.9% from the January 15th total of 39,215 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.23. 25,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

