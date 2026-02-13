IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 3,412 shares.The stock last traded at $45.84 and had previously closed at $44.1425.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IPSEN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPSEY

IPSEN Stock Up 3.8%

About IPSEN

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.