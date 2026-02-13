Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Issues Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Sumitomo Heavy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Sumitomo Heavy Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal?forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

