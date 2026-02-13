Bernd Robert Seizinger Acquires 60,000 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Bernd Robert Seizinger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 526,991 shares in the company, valued at C$600,769.74. This trade represents a 12.85% increase in their position.

Bernd Robert Seizinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Bernd Robert Seizinger bought 40,000 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Oncolytics Biotech last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

