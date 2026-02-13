Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Releases Earnings Results

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Minor International Public Price Performance

MNILY stock remained flat at $17.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Minor International Public has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $18.05.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

About Minor International Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway).

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.