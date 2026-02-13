Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

Shares of LON:BTRW opened at GBX 382.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.35. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 486.50.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTRW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478.63.

Insider Transactions at Barratt Redrow

In other Barratt Redrow news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 per share, with a total value of £10,923.75. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.