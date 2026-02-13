Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 623.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 9.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $1,038.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.70. The company has a market capitalization of $981.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, adding an RNA platform that broadens its pipeline beyond protein therapeutics and supports long?term growth expectations. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Acquire Orna Therapeutics in $2.4B Deal to Expand RNA Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Local approvals move forward for major manufacturing investments (Huntsville ~$6B; European site activity reported), increasing supply capacity for growth drugs and supporting revenue scalability. Huntsville City Council approves Eli Lilly agreement to build $6 billion manufacturing plant
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are turning more bullish after Lilly’s recent results and outlook — new buy ratings and bullish coverage reinforce investor confidence in near?term earnings power. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Gets New ‘Buy Rating’ After Strong Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly has built about $1.5 billion of pre?launch inventory of its experimental oral weight?loss pill (orforglipron) ahead of an expected FDA decision in April — a sign of commercial readiness but also a capital outlay that could weigh on short?term cash if approval is delayed. Eli Lilly builds $1.5 billion stockpile of weight-loss pill ahead of FDA decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights a “big reset” in pharma around pricing, pipelines and patent timing; this frames a mixed backdrop where growth leaders like Lilly face both opportunity and policy/price scrutiny. Prices, pipelines and patent cliffs: Inside pharma’s big reset
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive dynamics in the obesity market are evolving (reports of peers altering presentation/packaging strategies), a factor that may affect price, share and margin dynamics but not an immediate earnings shock. Novo to follow Lilly and sell obesity shot Wegovy in vials
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory binary ahead: the April FDA decision on the oral GLP?1 candidate represents a material near?term catalyst — a rejection or delay could trigger downside given the $1.5B inventory and market expectations. Eli Lilly Builds $1.5 Billion Inventory Of Experimental Weight-Loss Pill As FDA Decision Looms
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,217.71.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
