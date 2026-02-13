Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 623.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 9.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,038.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.70. The company has a market capitalization of $981.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

