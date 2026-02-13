New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,461 Shares of NiCE $NICE

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. NiCE comprises approximately 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiCE by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush lowered shares of NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

