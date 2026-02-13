Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Amphenol stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. The company has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

