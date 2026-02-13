Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

