PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

