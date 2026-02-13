Rally (RLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $205.57 Thousand

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $205.57 thousand and approximately $335.60 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,220,271,516 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

