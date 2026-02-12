Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 317,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 431,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 12.07%.

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

