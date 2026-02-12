Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £198.80 and last traded at £194.30, with a volume of 224586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £195.10.

Ferguson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Get Ferguson alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Emails allege Sarah, Duchess of York, sought bankruptcy advice from jailed Jeffrey Epstein — media report. Read More.

Emails allege Sarah, Duchess of York, sought bankruptcy advice from jailed Jeffrey Epstein — media report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Report claims Sarah Ferguson may have plans that could embarrass King Charles, per unnamed source. Read More.

Report claims Sarah Ferguson may have plans that could embarrass King Charles, per unnamed source. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage repeats that Sarah Ferguson turned to Epstein for advice after her past scandal, citing newly surfaced emails. Read More.

Coverage repeats that Sarah Ferguson turned to Epstein for advice after her past scandal, citing newly surfaced emails. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sports note: Rams rookie Terrance Ferguson caught 11 passes this season — minor sports item sharing the Ferguson name. Read More.

Sports note: Rams rookie Terrance Ferguson caught 11 passes this season — minor sports item sharing the Ferguson name. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tabloid piece claims Sarah Ferguson has been planning moves since an eviction; framed around personal comeback. Read More.

Tabloid piece claims Sarah Ferguson has been planning moves since an eviction; framed around personal comeback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RadarOnline reports Sarah Ferguson plotting a comeback from the UAE amid reputation and money concerns. Read More.

RadarOnline reports Sarah Ferguson plotting a comeback from the UAE amid reputation and money concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage quoting Sarah Ferguson saying “I need the money” as she seeks a fresh start in the UAE after Epstein fallout. Read More.

Coverage quoting Sarah Ferguson saying “I need the money” as she seeks a fresh start in the UAE after Epstein fallout. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Another tabloid item suggesting Sarah Ferguson likely intends to embarrass King Charles (source-based rumor). Read More.

Another tabloid item suggesting Sarah Ferguson likely intends to embarrass King Charles (source-based rumor). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Report advising Sarah Ferguson to separate her identity from Prince Andrew amid ongoing reputation issues. Read More.

Report advising Sarah Ferguson to separate her identity from Prince Andrew amid ongoing reputation issues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment item: actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson cast as Truman Capote in a New York revival — unrelated to the company. Read More.

Entertainment item: actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson cast as Truman Capote in a New York revival — unrelated to the company. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Policy/legal piece: A First Amendment lawsuit challenges FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson’s actions regarding NewsGuard — regulatory topic but not connected to Ferguson plc. Read More.

Ferguson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £177.78 and its 200-day moving average is £176.76.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.