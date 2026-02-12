VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Update

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,383,736 shares, a growth of 825.9% from the January 15th total of 149,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR remained flat at $25.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,536. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0947 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,159,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after buying an additional 3,329,539 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,363,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 280,560 shares during the period.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

