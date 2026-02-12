VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Update

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,383,736 shares, a growth of 825.9% from the January 15th total of 149,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
FLTR remained flat at $25.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,536. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0947 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
