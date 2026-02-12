Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 54453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm has a market cap of C$183.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of C$50.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.