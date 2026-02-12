Head-To-Head Contrast: SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY)

Profitability

This table compares Moatable and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69% SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Moatable has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moatable and SeaChange International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moatable $52.07 million 1.04 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -23.51 SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.30 -$11.40 million $0.38 9.21

Moatable has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. Moatable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Moatable on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

