1Spatial (LON:SPA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 71.30, with a volume of 6382834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Spatial to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 73 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1Spatial

1Spatial Stock Down 1.0%

About 1Spatial

The stock has a market cap of £79.76 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments.

Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear – to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights.

The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated – and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.