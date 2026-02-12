kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 106752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSI. TD Securities raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.43.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dave O’reilly acquired 6,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$27,481.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,481.02. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

