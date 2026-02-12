Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM) Short Interest Update

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 593 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the January 15th total of 246 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 47.26% of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FGSM traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 2,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

About Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.