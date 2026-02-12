Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 90,673 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the January 15th total of 37,392 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 691.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,284. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

