iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 139.7% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 379,481 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the January 15th total of 158,305 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 332,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $22.98.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.