Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Short Interest Up 144.4% in January

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,886 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 15th total of 5,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JUST traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The firm has a market cap of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

