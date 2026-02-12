QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Thursday after Daiwa America downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $136.74 and last traded at $138.47. 12,087,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,839,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.04.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

