Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 159,363 put options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 108,860 put options.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,934. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

