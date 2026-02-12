Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 159,363 put options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 108,860 put options.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:UBER traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,934. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies
Insider Activity
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Uber Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: WeRide and Uber launched the first commercial Robotaxi service in downtown Abu Dhabi, expanding routes to cover ~70% of the city and increasing fleet size; this reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility footprint and revenue diversification potential. WeRide and Uber Begin First Commercial Robotaxi Service in Downtown Abu Dhabi
- Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats rolled out an AI “Cart Assistant” that builds grocery baskets from text/images — a product push that could help Uber gain share vs. Instacart and raise monetization of grocery deliveries. Uber Eats launches AI cart assistant for grocery delivery
- Positive Sentiment: Uber for Business partnered with Mazda to offer dealership services (courtesy rides, vehicle delivery), a commercial tie-up that may drive incremental B2B volume and deepen local use cases for rides and logistics. Uber for Business and Mazda Team Up to Enhance Customer Experience at U.S. Dealerships
- Positive Sentiment: Israeli committee approval of legislation to allow ride-hailing (including Uber) clears a regulatory hurdle and opens another national market for expansion. Bill allowing Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Lyft in Israel Receives Committee Approval
- Neutral Sentiment: Baidu’s Apollo Go and Uber’s platform are bringing driverless rides to Dubai — another market push that signals increased AV partnerships but still faces regulatory and operational rollout risks. Dubai brings self-driving AI cars to streets: Baidu, Uber’s Apollo Go goes live in UAE emirate
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and industry commentary note Uber & Baidu expanding AV rides in Dubai — a strategic growth angle but one that will take time to meaningfully move EBITDA given capital, regulation and scale needs. Uber & Baidu Expand Deal for Dubai AV Rides: Is the Space Heating Up?
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~159,363 UBER put contracts (?46% above average daily put volume), signaling elevated short-term bearish hedging/speculation that can pressure the stock. Unusual Options Activity Report
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade has already been reported and was linked to a modest share decline, indicating some near-term skepticism on growth/profitability or valuation. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trial loss (litigation around assault suits) highlights legal/liability risks that can increase event-driven volatility and potential costs. Uber trial loss shows competing liability paths in assault suits
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- My Epstein Story
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- FREE BUY ALERT: 3 stocks to own in 2026
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.