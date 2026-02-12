Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Holdings Raised by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $317.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $321.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

