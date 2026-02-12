Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.84 and traded as high as C$32.48. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$30.55, with a volume of 1,158,966 shares changing hands.

EFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.34.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Morrison sold 38,739 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.36, for a total transaction of C$827,465.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,458,407.84. This trade represents a 25.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,357.60. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

