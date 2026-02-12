Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 12.5% increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $669.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

