Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,035,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,113,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.88% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 21.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kyndryl by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kyndryl by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 572,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 434,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kyndryl by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of KD opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.20.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl extended its partnership with Hertz, showing continued customer engagement on at least one large account. Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Extends Hertz Partnership While Navigating Deal Slippages
- Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new “agentic AI workflow governance” capability (policy?as?code) aimed at regulated customers — a product that could help win or retain mission?critical AI work over time. Kyndryl Unveils Agentic AI Workflow Governance for Trusted Deployment of Mission?Critical AI Agents
- Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed a Market Perform rating (mixed/neutral view from a sell?side firm), which tempers some panic but does not signal confidence to buy. Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl said it will not timely file its quarterly report, disclosed material internal control weaknesses and revealed an SEC document request; those disclosures and immediate departures of the CFO and GC sparked the sharp selloff. Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Shares Crater Amid Late Filing, Abrupt CFO and GC Departures, SEC Investigation – Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class actions and law?firm investigations have been filed/launched alleging misleading disclosures and accounting issues; litigation risk increases potential liabilities and investor uncertainty. Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Faces Securities Class Action Amid 55% Stock Drop After Four Bombshell Disclosures – Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reacted with downgrades/negative notes (e.g., Guggenheim downgrade, JPMorgan cut to Underweight), amplifying selling pressure and reducing buy?side support. Guggenheim downgrades Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Negative Sentiment: Options market activity shows heavy bearish positioning (5,399 put options traded, ~174% above typical daily volume), indicating traders expect further downside.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.
With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.
