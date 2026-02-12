Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,035,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,113,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.88% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 21.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kyndryl by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kyndryl by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 572,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 434,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kyndryl by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of KD opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

