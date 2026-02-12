Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,070 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 1.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 433.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 0.7%

FXY stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Trust holds Japanese Yen and, from time to time, issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

