Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Workday worth $95,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.72 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

